Five Foot White Man Has A Meltdown In A Deli And Gets Handled

A short-short man is going viral for temper tantrum in what appears to be a New York deli. Now he is the laughing stock of the internet.
A woman named Diana Reyes posted on Facebook, “This man walked into bagel boss this morning flipping out on a worker that was making his breakfast calling her names and claiming she had a smerk (sic) on her face when other people got involved telling him to stop being rude and sticking up for the working this is what happened. He began ranting about women in the shop. smh i cannot believe this.”
The man ranted about being only five foot tall and how he can’t find a woman on dating sites. He then asked a man if he wanted to step outside — well, then was when he got handled. Watch below:
The comments are dragging him. One person wrote, “His whole facial expression changed once homeboy grabbed him. It was at that moment he realized he messed up.”
One woman even claimed to have gone out on a date with him, “I went on like three dates with this guy from OkCupid. This is why I put in my Okay Cupid profile under the ‘You should message me if … are not an unemployed under 5ft undercover racist who only bragging right is they have an education.’”
Another person saw a Trump connection, “This is what happens when you let trump get to your head.. They keep getting they asses whooped.”
Well, the Napoleon Complex is real. This man is going to really find it tough to get a date now. He needs to be inspired by other short men like Kevin Hart and Prince. Height has nothing to do with success or dating — clearly, it’s his attitude.
