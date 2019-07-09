Tina Knowles-Lawson Reveals The Most Important Way Motherhood Has Shaped Her

via essence/ :

On a hot, balmy evening in New Orleans during the 25th annual Essence Festival, a room full of influential women gathered to celebrate motherhood and sisterhood during a spectacular evening hosted by NYDJand The Jane Club.

New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell was the honoree of the evening and spoke about her mission to address the youth, family and motherhood crisis her city faces. As the first woman to hold her position in the 300 year history of the city, the celebration was more than well deserved.

Tina Knowles happened to be one of the amazing women that graced the room with her presence. We all know and love her not only for giving the world two amazing women, but for her constant grace, beauty and the lessons she’s given us just by mothering Beyonce and Solange.

When asked how motherhood has shaped and impacted her identity she revealed that it’s all about accountability. “It’s the best job that I’ve ever had. It holds me accountable —to not just preach to someone about doing what I say and not what I do. So I try to walk the walk.”

It’s evident that the powerhouse has not only walked the walk herself, but taught her daughters to do the same.

