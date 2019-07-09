CLOSE
Tracy Morgan Hosting The ESPYS To Help Fight Cancer

FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2019, file photo, Tracy Morgan presents the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles. For Tracy Morgan, hosting The ESPYs is personal. Itâs not just another gig to the comedian. The star of TBSâ âThe Last O.G.â presides over Wednesdayâs, July 10, 2019, show honoring the past yearâs top athletes, performances and achievements airing live on ABC from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. âThe main reason I really wanted to do it is the fight against cancer,â Morgan said in a recent phone interview, explaining that his grandparents and former wife Sabina died of the disease. â(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

For Tracy Morgan, hosting The ESPYs is personal. It’s not just another gig to the comedian.

The star of TBS’ “The Last O.G.” will preside over Wednesday night’s show honoring the past year’s top athletes, performances and achievements. It airs live on ABC from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

“The main reason I really wanted to do it is the fight against cancer,” Morgan said in a recent phone interview, explaining that his grandparents and former wife, Sabina, died of the disease. “I have an opportunity to fight their cause and I’m all in.”

Besides the laughs, The ESPYS raise awareness and funds for the V Foundation for Cancer Research. It’s the charity founded by ESPN and the late basketball coach Jim Valvano at the first show in 1993. The cable sports network has helped raise nearly $97 million for the V Foundation in 26 years.

“We’ll have a great time, but the most important thing is Jim Valvano. I’ll never forget watching him at the ESPYS,” Morgan said. “We forget sometimes the cause, we enjoy being there, but we got to understand the reason why we’re there. It’s an opportunity to give back. I’m in service to others.

