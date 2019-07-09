Tracy Morgan Hosting The ESPYS To Help Fight Cancer

via BCNN1:

For Tracy Morgan, hosting The ESPYs is personal. It’s not just another gig to the comedian.

The star of TBS’ “The Last O.G.” will preside over Wednesday night’s show honoring the past year’s top athletes, performances and achievements. It airs live on ABC from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

“The main reason I really wanted to do it is the fight against cancer,” Morgan said in a recent phone interview, explaining that his grandparents and former wife, Sabina, died of the disease. “I have an opportunity to fight their cause and I’m all in.”

Besides the laughs, The ESPYS raise awareness and funds for the V Foundation for Cancer Research. It’s the charity founded by ESPN and the late basketball coach Jim Valvano at the first show in 1993. The cable sports network has helped raise nearly $97 million for the V Foundation in 26 years.

“We’ll have a great time, but the most important thing is Jim Valvano. I’ll never forget watching him at the ESPYS,” Morgan said. “We forget sometimes the cause, we enjoy being there, but we got to understand the reason why we’re there. It’s an opportunity to give back. I’m in service to others.

CLICK HERE to read story

TV One ‘The Color Purple’ Turns 33! Take A Trip Down Memory Lane And Remember The Cast 15 photos Launch gallery ‘The Color Purple’ Turns 33! Take A Trip Down Memory Lane And Remember The Cast 1. Oprah Winfrey as Sofia Source:Photo by Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images 1 of 15 2. Oprah Winfrey Source:Photo by J. Countess/Getty Images 2 of 15 3. Whoopi Goldberg as Celie Source:Photo by Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images 3 of 15 4. Whoopi Goldberg Source:Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Lincoln Center 4 of 15 5. Danny Glover as Albert a.k.a. "Mister" Source:Photo by Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images 5 of 15 6. Danny Glover Source:Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images 6 of 15 7. Margaret Avery as Shug Avery Source:Photo by Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images 7 of 15 8. Margaret Avery Source:Photo by Gabriel Olsen/WireImage 8 of 15 9. Akosua Busia & Desreta Jackson as Nettie Harris & Young Celie Source:Photo by Warner Brothers/Getty Images 9 of 15 10. Akosua Busia Source:Photo by Desiree Navarro/WireImage 10 of 15 11. Desreta Jackson Source:Photo by Allen Berezovsky/WireImage 11 of 15 12. Rae Dawn Chong as Squeak Source:Photo by Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images 12 of 15 13. Rae Dawn Chong Source:Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic 13 of 15 14. Laurence Fishburne as Swain Source:Photo by Gary Moss/Corbis via Getty Images 14 of 15 15. Willard E. Pugh as Harpo Johnson Source:Photo by Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images 15 of 15 Skip ad TV One Continue reading ‘The Color Purple’ Turns 33! Take A Trip Down Memory Lane And Remember The Cast ‘The Color Purple’ Turns 33! Take A Trip Down Memory Lane And Remember The Cast

Tracy Morgan Hosting The ESPYS To Help Fight Cancer was originally published on praisecleveland.com