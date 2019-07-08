Creflo Dollar Gives Tips On How To Have A Closer Relationship With God [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 07.08.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

We all want to have a close relationship with God, but may not understand how to do it. Creflo Dollar in a recent interview gave tips on how to form a closer relationship with God and we all can utilize it.

Dollar mentioned that the first thing we must do is get into the word of God.

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

He also suggested in spending more time with him by talking. These tips will strengthen the relationship with God and help you understand more.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Dollar also spoke about his conference happening this week, where he hopes people will see supernatural results. He will also focus on peace.

SEE ALSO: Taffi Dollar Explains Why The #MeToo Is Necessary Despite Its Discomfort [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Dollar said, “Stop spending your peace on other peoples drama.”

2019 BET Awards - Show

PHOTOS: Gospel Artists Brought Their ‘Sunday Best’ To BET Awards 2019!

6 photos Launch gallery

PHOTOS: Gospel Artists Brought Their ‘Sunday Best’ To BET Awards 2019!

Continue reading PHOTOS: Gospel Artists Brought Their ‘Sunday Best’ To BET Awards 2019!

PHOTOS: Gospel Artists Brought Their ‘Sunday Best’ To BET Awards 2019!

The BET Awards was full of great honors, tributes, fashion and more, but you already know what we loved most: seeing the hosts of the upcoming season of BET's Sunday Best perform together. Erica Campbell, Kirk Franklin, Jonathan McReynolds and Kelly Price took the show to church last night. In case you missed it: https://youtu.be/sWrb5nyKltU   See photos from their appearance the 2019 BET Awards below... RELATED: BET's 'Sunday Best' To Return To Television! RELATED: Where Are They Now: “Sunday Best” Contestants

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Creflo Dollar Gives Tips On How To Have A Closer Relationship With God [VIDEO] was originally published on GetUpErica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
After Nearly Five Years, Chicago Finally Fires Four…
 4 hours ago
07.19.19
50 items
50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read
 5 hours ago
07.19.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close