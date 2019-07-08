Bobby Brown Tearfully Remembers Late Daughter Bobbi Kristina In Emotional Moment At Essence Festival

viaessence/ JASMINE GRANT:

Bobby Brown hit the stage with RBRM at the Essence Festival MainStage on Saturday night and used the opportunity to honor someone he misses very much. Before wrapping up the set, Brown made sure to remember his late daughter Bobbi Kristina with some touching words.

“I keep one of my kids right here with me,” Brown said revealing a pendant worn around his neck in her honor. “Her name is Bobbi Kristina.”

“I keep all of [my kids] close to my heart, but this one right here,” he added, “she stays around my neck and right there near my heart.”

In a candid moment, Brown became emotional reflecting on Bobbi Kristina, who passed away in 2015 just three years after the death of her mother, the late singer Whitney Houston. She was only 22.

“When I want to talk to my daughter, when I want to let her know how I’m feeling, I scream from a dome like this,” he explained.

