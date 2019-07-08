viaesence/DANIELLE POINTDUJOUR:

The legendary Patti LaBelle is many things: mom, author, singer and now you can add one more title to her name—queen of soul food cuisine.

LaBelle took to the Essence Eats stage at the 25th annual Essence Festival Saturday to introduce her new frozen soul food line in collaboration with Walmart, and give festival attendees a preview of the deliciousness to come.

“Coming soon to a Walmart near you, you’ll have my savory foods. There will be nine foods like macaroni and cheese, greens, brisket, and chicken and biscuits,” she boasted.

Along with New Orleans native Chef Kenneth Temple, LaBelle whipped up her delicious six-cheese “Over the Rainbow” macaroni and cheese. (The secret ingredient? Velveeta!) She also made delicious greens and a heavenly brisket, covered with a gravy filled with pure goodness.

Patti LaBelle Introduces New Frozen Soul Food Line At Essence Festival was originally published on praisecleveland.com