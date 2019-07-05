Tyler Perry Paid For Keke Palmer To See A Dermatologist To Battle Severe Acne: “It Really Made A Difference In My Life” [VIDEO]

Acne plagues plenty of young men and women well into adulthood, but Keke Palmer was able to get hers together with the help of a dermatologist — and Tyler Perry.

On a recent episode of Strahan and Sara, which the 25-year-old has been a summer co-host for (and a fantastic one by the way), she helped shed some light on the right way to handle adult acne. In doing so, she opened up about a time when her own acne got so bad that Perry had to step in to help her in an effort to boost her self-confidence. (He’s been everyone’s fairy godfather lately.)

“I’ve struggled with this for years and I still do and it’s acne. I’ve battled it and documented it on social media,” she said. “I remember it got so — whew chile! [laughs] I remember it got so bad when I was around 13 or 14, I was at the NAACP Awards and just a year before, I did Madea’s Family Reunion with Tyler Perry. We saw him at the awards and you could tell I was pretty insecure about it. It was obvious to see. He actually pulled my mom to the side and said, ‘I’m actually going to pay for you guys to take her to a dermatologist.’ It really made a difference in my life.”

Palmer said the dermatologist had her try a whole host of things, from pills to creams, until they found the perfect remedy for her skin. With the help of a celeb dermatologist, they shared some tips on the best way to deal with poor acne, from reaching for retinoid cream and tea tree oil to swapping out dairy and sweets for fruits.

Prior to that, Palmer admitted it’s been hard to maintain healthy skin in her line of work. She literally has to sport a full face of makeup every time she steps outside of the house.

“It’s a lot to have to try to eat well all the time and drink a lot of water — to do all these things … to keep my skin clear,” she said. “I wear makeup all the time in my industry … but because that’s a part of what entertainment is — and I do it so much — sometimes my skin doesn’t get a break. And I’m looking in the mirror and I’m just like, ‘Damn!’ It’s a lot, and that’s just what kinda comes with it.”

However, she is a far cry from the 13, 14-year-old girl she once was, hiding her breakouts and letting them affect her self-esteem. Acne, scarring, whatever she may face, she’s good. The star said in 2017 that “even with acne I know I am beautiful.”

