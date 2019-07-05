Meagan Good: ‘I Didn’t Pray For A Husband, I Prayed For Growth’

viasandarose:

Ciara Wilson sparked debate on social media after she told her followers she prayed for a good man like NFL quarterback Russell Wilson.

Some women took inspiration from Ciara’s experience, but others criticized her for implying that God doesn’t answer prayers for women who can’t find or keep a man.

ESSENCE stopped actress Meagan Good on the red carpet and asked her if she prayed to find her husband.

“I know my prayer was not for a husband but for help. For help, for growth, to be closer to God, to know what I’m supposed to be doing specifically and in that prayer time, consistent prayer time, is when I found out that I was about to be a wife and that he was my husband before we even came together. Sometimes, we pray for things that we want but I think that it’s really about praying for more of God and the things that we want come to us, that are meant for us.”

The 37-year-old actress married Columbia Pictures executive DeVon Franklin in 2012. They have no children.

