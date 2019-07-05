via FirstLadyB:

OWN has released the first official trailer for the 4th season of Greenleaf, plus announces premiere date.

The network also announced that Greenleaf is moving to Tuesday night’s startingSeptember 3 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Last season, the hit church drama was Wednesday night’s #1 original cable series for African-American women and total viewers and has averaged over 2 million viewers in each of its three seasons.

Season four finds the Greenleafs attempting to maintain a united front in the face of losing Calvary to Bob Whitmore (Beau Bridges) and Harmony & Hope Ministries, but secrets past and present create what could be fatal fractures in the family’s fragile foundation. Lady Mae (Lynn Whitfield) and Grace (Merle Dandridge) form an uneasy alliance as they endeavor to reclaim their church from Harmony & Hope — Grace from within the church where she’s operating as interim head pastor and Lady Mae using her persuasive ways from the outside. But Grace’s mission becomes complicated when a mysterious phone call sets in motion a chain of events that threatens to reveal her biggest secret yet. The Bishop (Keith David) continues working to mend his rift with his wife Lady Mae, while day by day Harmony & Hope’s grip on Calvary tightens.

GREENLEAF SEASON 4 TRAILER IS FINALLY HERE + PREMIERE DATE ANNOUNCED was originally published on praisecleveland.com