via BCNN1:

Singer-actress Halle Bailey will be part of Disney’s world.

Bailey, who with her sister forms R&B duo Chloe x Halle, has nabbed the starring role in Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, and will play the role of Ariel, the rebellious daughter of King Triton who longs to live on dry land.

The decision was made today, with the budding actress notified later Wednesday morning.

Mermaid is casting up, with Melissa McCarthy, Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafinain talks to star and lend their voices to other live-action and CG parts.

Rob Marshall is set to direct, after helming the studio’s sequel to Mary Poppins, Mary Poppins Returns.

“After an extensive search, it was abundantly clear that Halle possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence and substance — plus a glorious singing voice — all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role,” said Marshall in a statement.

An early 2020 production start is being planned

Halle Bailey — No, Not Halle Berry! — To Play Ariel In Disney’s Live-Action “Little Mermaid” was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Also On Praise 100.9: