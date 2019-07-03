Family Of Woman Killed In Walgreens Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit

Family members of Sircie Varnado, a Black woman who was fatally shot in a Chicago Walgreens on June 12 by a man who posed as a police officer, have filed a wrongful death lawsuit in an attempt to obtain justice.

The suit, filed by Varnado’s son was submitted on June 19 in Cook County Circuit Court and names the shooter, the store’s manager as unnamed defendants along with Walgreens as authorized agents, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Varnado, 46, was initially approached by the store manager who accused her of shoplifting items. After a verbal confrontation, the store manager called a friend and former security guard, who lived minutes away from the store. Prosecutors have identified the man as 33-year-old, Louis Hicks Jr.

Hicks approached Varnado and reportedly identified as a police officer. After a verbal confrontation, Hicks pushed Varnado to the floor. Moments later Hicks fired a fatal shot which struck her in the head. He promptly left the store after the shooting, leaving Varnado’s body in the store aisle. Hicks was not initially arrested by police but turned himself into authorities on June 19, one week after the shooting. According to the Sun-Times, he is being held without bail.

In the suit, Varnado’s son says the manager acted negligently by calling Hicks to deal with the situation instead of contacting police. The suit accuses Hicks of committing assault and battery during the confrontation with Varnado and asks for $50,000 in damages for Varnado’s wrongful death. Varnado’s son has also asked to be the executor of his mother’s estate.

Walgreens has not yet issued a statement on the lawsuit.

Prior to the suit, Varnado’s family spoke out regarding their loved ones tragic death.

She didn’t deserve to be executed like that. He could have just held her for the police. He didn’t have to shoot her in her face. She didn’t have no weapon,” Varnado’s sister April Reed said in an interview with CBS Chicago.

This story was originally posted on madamenoire.com.

