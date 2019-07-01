Worker At Chick-fil-A Jumps Out Of Drive-Thru Window To Save Choking Boy [VIDEO]

This Chick-fil-A employee should probably get a raise after going above and beyond at his job. The Christian Headlines is reporting that Logan Simmons leaped out the drive-thru window of a Georgia Chick-fil-A to save a 6-year-old boy that was choking in the backseat.

Reports state that the seatbelt got tangled around his neck and the mother screamed for help.

Simmons was able to leap out the window, pull his pocket knife out and cut the boy loose from the seatbelt.

He said, “I think it was the quickest option. It was right there.”

Simmons described the moment it all happened and said, “I’m still kind of shocked right now myself that all this has happened. You could see he was turning red and losing pigmentation in his face.”

Later on that day Simmons received a phone call from the boy’s mother and she thanked him for being a hero.

