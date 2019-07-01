Cora Jakes Coleman Talks About Her Battle With Infertility

07.01.19
Cora Jakes Coleman recently released a new book called “Ferocious Warrior;” in the book she teaches people how to get to their “promise and purpose in life.” Growing up T.D. Jakes’ daughter she was always interested in going into ministry and it also came with “great scrutiny.” Moving into adulthood is difficult for most people and doing it in the spotlight added to the pressure. While trying to become a mother Coleman faced difficulties and became a mother through adoption. She and her husband adopted two children and she’s a believer that “what you build” is what makes you a mother, not “birthing.”

