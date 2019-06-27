Kawhi Leonard Is Having The Time Of His Life In Barbados & Nothing Else Matters

Kawhi Leonard’s Vacation Will Put A Smile On Your Face

Watching Kawhi Leonard have fun is arguably way better than actually having a good time yourself.

He’s always had the reputation of being quiet and emotionless, but that stereotype went even further this past season with several memes of the baller making their way around the internet and cementing his monotone personality.

Probably the biggest meme of all started with a video of Kawhi laughing in a way that humans normally don’t, which drove fans to make jokes acting like the player was a robot and further fueling the storyline that he’s not of this world.

Here’s Kawhi Leonard doing whatever the robotic equivalent of laughing is. pic.twitter.com/2ZzHM0B7nY — Faizal Khamisa (@SNFaizalKhamisa) September 24, 2018

These memes (and others surrounding his very low-energy) kept strong throughout the entire season. Fast forward to the finals, and his championship and MVP victories have brought out a new side of the baller: fun guy Kawhi.

After seeing him being made fun of for his apathetic personality all season, it just makes his enthusiasm following a huge underdog win that much more satisfying.

The normally very serious Leonard told reporters in Toronto back in September that he’s got a lighter side to him. When asked what he wanted people to know about him, he responded:

“I’m a fun guy. Obviously I love the game of basketball. I mean there’s more questions you have to ask me in order for me to tell you about myself.”

Some smiling and laughing from Kawhi Leonard during his introductory press conference with the Raptors. pic.twitter.com/uYNYldpwDC — TSN (@TSN_Sports) September 24, 2018

And that fun side is what came out after his finals win. Cue the much more light-hearted and fun “what it do baybeeee” memes:

Wong pulling up to the fight in Endgame after bailing on them niggas during Infinity War pic.twitter.com/B6S9cH8jey — Chidden Nuddet (@Sir_Hurizzel) June 24, 2019

*typing an essay on Windows 97* Paper Clip: pic.twitter.com/6oaUoJeGxb — Stelio Kontos (@MrSoupreme) June 24, 2019

The real emergence of fun guy Kawhi following the finals brings us to today, as pictures surfaced online of the MVP on vacation in Barbados.

Right now, Leonard is one of the biggest names in free agency and will have to decide between staying with the Toronto Raptors or leaving for a team in the United States, like a heavily-rumored move to the Clippers.

But in the meantime though, Kawhi is getting some much-needed time to celebrate his recent win while vacationing in Barbados with his girlfriend–and the pictures will be sure to bring a smile on your face.

In the photos, the baller and his girlfriend can be seen having a blast on an inflatable raft cruising through the water.

Meanwhile, Fun Guy is living his best life in Barbados 😂 📸: @TMZ pic.twitter.com/vbHStHexNj — 6ixBuzzTV (@6ixbuzztv) June 27, 2019

Clearly, fun guy Kawhi is in full effect, and after watching him work so hard and stay so focused all season–it’s a beautiful sight to see.

In Barbados in a Blue Jays Jersey. This man is playin with us. pic.twitter.com/DQME6wPeC8 — sandiesideup (@sandiesideup) June 27, 2019

He’s also rocking a Blue Jays jersey, further fueling some rumors about his next NBA play–classic fun guy move.

Moral of the story: if seeing Kawhi happy doesn’t make you happy, you might just have a black hole for a heart.

