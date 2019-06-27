Tina Lawson Proudly Showed Off Beyoncé’s Waist-Length Hair On The ‘Gram [VIDEO]

Beyoncé has always been known for her iconic and versatile hairstyles whether it is weaves, braids, clip-ins, or lace fronts, but sometimes, just like us, the Queen has to get rid of all the extras to give her natural tresses a little TLC.

The global superstar sat down with her mama, Tina Lawson for a routine trim, and Mama Tina was so astonished by her daughter’s super long hair that she captured the moment on Instagram. Tina reviving B’s dead ends is perfectly fitting, considering Tina used to own one of the most successful hair salon’s in Houston back in the day.

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“I was trimming my baby’s hair today and i am mocking Neal! Getting on her nerves! Being really annoying,” she captioned the video. Tina is referring to Beyonce’s longtime stylist, Neal Farinah, who was the man behind all of Yonce’s “OTR II” hair stage looks.

In true mama/daughter fashion, you can hear Beyonce’s clear annoyance as her mom jokingly imitates her stylists voice. “Mom that’s really annoying. I mean, very annoying,” the mom of three can be heard saying in response to the antics.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing to the Praise Charlotte Newsletter. Please be sure to open and click upon receipt so we don't end up in your spam folder!

Ms Tina Lawson showing off Beyoncé’s long hair! 🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/bkWyuOGcLx — HOLR Magazine (@HOLRmagazine) June 27, 2019

As of late, we have gotten to see a lot more of Beyonce’s curly tendrils. Farinah posted this photo of the 37-year-old rocking her coils and kinks for Jay-Z’s B-Sides concert at Webster Hall back in April.

SEE ALSO: Beyonce’s MUA Sir John Teams Up With Luminess Cosmetics For A Limited Edition ‘Lion King’ Inspired Line

“SERVING ALL NATURAL CURLY HAIR :CHECKED,” he captioned the haute photo at the time.

This story was originally posted on madamenoire.com.

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Tina Lawson Proudly Showed Off Beyoncé’s Waist-Length Hair On The ‘Gram [VIDEO] was originally published on GetUpErica.com