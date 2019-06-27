Single Mom Asks For 69 Cent Electricity Bill Donation & Hundreds Of People Answered Her Call On Twitter

A single mom from South Africa was moved at the outpouring of love from strangers after she asked social media to help her pay an overdue utility bill.

On June 16, Thabisa Xhelithole shared that she was in deep despair over the fact that her electricity bill was short 69 cents when you convert the currency. She used Twitter to ask her followers for help, so that the lights wouldn’t be turned off on her and her two children, a 10-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter.

“Can anyone buy me R10, electricity please,” she wrote while also adding the meter number.

Can anyone buy me R10, electricity pliz!

😢

Meter Number:

01310172919 https://t.co/1RfTioYTFM — Thabisa Xhelithole (@Moms_of_LiLith) June 16, 2019

“At that point I was desperate. There was nothing, I wanted to cook some porridge for my baby who was desperately hungry,” she told The Daily Sun. “I had asked my family for help and I felt that they had enough of me asking. I was desperate, I had little data on my phone, and I took to Twitter to ask for help.”

After that one by one the money came in.

“The first token I got was for R30. When I got that I was happy. I’d be glad if that’s all I got. But people kept on sending and sending and sending. I told them that it was enough, but they kept on sending anyway,” she said.

After one week, Tabitha had accumulated over R4000 worth of electricity, or almost $58.

“THANK YOU VERY MUCH EVERYONE MAY GOD BLESS YOU I have received more than twice fold of what I asked for,” she wrote on social media sharing her good news.

I have no words to express the love that people from all walks have shown me I will keep everyone posted with the extra miles that I was also blessed. May God bless you all pic.twitter.com/nI5CWpRuyb — Thabisa Xhelithole (@Moms_of_LiLith) June 17, 2019

“I have been overwhelmed by people’s reactions,” she told The Daily Sun. “I appreciate each and every one who helped by sending electricity, money or just retweeted. It means a lot to me. I’d like to thank everyone.”

