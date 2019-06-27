Bishop Paul S. Morton Shares His Excitement About His New Project

06.27.19
It’s been a couple years since Bishop Paul S. Morton has released a solo project. This week he’s excited about the new album “A Month of Sunday’s.”

Morton mentioned that he’s singing on a couple of these songs and he really enjoys that.

Different musicians will be featured on this project and it’s truly anointed.

During Morton’s interview he also spoke about being the Senior Pastor of Generation Full Gospel Baptist Church and talked about his work there.

The BET Awards was full of great honors, tributes, fashion and more, but you already know what we loved most: seeing the hosts of the upcoming season of BET's Sunday Best perform together. Erica Campbell, Kirk Franklin, Jonathan McReynolds and Kelly Price took the show to church last night. In case you missed it: https://youtu.be/sWrb5nyKltU   See photos from their appearance the 2019 BET Awards below... RELATED: BET's 'Sunday Best' To Return To Television! RELATED: Where Are They Now: “Sunday Best” Contestants

Bishop Paul S. Morton Shares His Excitement About His New Project was originally published on GetUpErica.com

