Mr. Griffin: God Always Kept His Promises [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 06.26.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

GRIFF speaks a lot about his family and how he was raised. His childhood was filled with violence and rage, but it made him a different person as he grew up.

A couple months ago, GRIFF met his youngest brother who is 25 and made a promise that he would always be family despite his relationship with the father they share.

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

GRIFF mentioned that he dealt with abandonment issues and at 9 he knew the generational curses would end. God kept his promises to GRIFF.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

He’s thankful for pain and suffering because he learned so much through it. GRIFF spoke about how just how God kept his promises he’s also doing it by spending more time with his brother and teaching him what the Griffin family is all about.

SEE ALSO: Mr. Griffin: Learn, Listen And Lead In Your Career [VIDEO]

Make sure you watch the full “Mr. Griffin” on top!

GRIFF "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"

See Exclusive Photos From GRIFF's "Faith By The Numbers" Show!

10 photos Launch gallery

See Exclusive Photos From GRIFF's "Faith By The Numbers" Show!

Continue reading See Exclusive Photos From GRIFF’s “Faith By The Numbers” Show!

See Exclusive Photos From GRIFF's "Faith By The Numbers" Show!

GRIFF was so happy about his "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS" show and is very thankful to everyone that has supported his career in the past, present and will in the future.  

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Mr. Griffin: God Always Kept His Promises [VIDEO] was originally published on GetUpErica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
After Nearly Five Years, Chicago Finally Fires Four…
 6 hours ago
07.19.19
50 items
50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read
 7 hours ago
07.19.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close