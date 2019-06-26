When I Was Younger: Keyondra Lockett Reveals Her Childhood Favorites [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Keyondra Lockett is a force to be reckoned with. The sweet and quiet queen’s voice packs a powerful punch that’ll stop you in your tracks. Since leaving Zie’l and going solo, she’s gone on to write for other gospel singers, release The Heal (2018), and ink a deal with eOne Nashville’s IndieBlue label. She also became the first gospel singer to have her own doll, which is cool because playing with dolls was one of her favorite things to do growing up. Inspiring, to say the least.

In this episode of “When I Was Younger,” we learned what inspired the songstress musically, where she draws her strength from and what nostalgic memories put the biggest smile on her face. Press play!

