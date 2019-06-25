Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson took a major step in his faith while in Israel last week. The Pro Bowl QB got baptized in the Jordan River!

Watson was in Israel along with quarterback coach Quincy Avery for America’s Voices in Israel, a program that organizes week-long trips to Israel for celebrities.

“Their positive stories about Israel counter distortions and misrepresentations about the Jewish State, which often are reported in the media. Millions have read Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram posts from our influential guests, both during and after their visits to Israel,” a statement on their website reads.

Watson toured the village of Capernaum and stood in the ruins of the towns former synagogue before donning a robe and being baptized in the river.

“It is simply overwhelming,” Watson said in a statement. “To be baptized in the waters of the Jordan River, to sail on the Sea of the Galilee, and visit one of the first towns where Jesus preached his Gospel — I am truly in awe of this wonderful land and the wonderful people who live here.”

Watson’s offseason from the Texans has found him in Jerusalem and the Old City as well as time in Italy. The young quarterback is coming off his first Pro Bowl season where he threw for over 4,000 yards and 26 touchdowns, leading the Texans to an 11-5 record and a playoff berth in 2018.

Houston Texans Quarterback Deshaun Watson Baptized In Israel’s Jordan River was originally published on GetUpErica.com