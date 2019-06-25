GRIFF’s Prayer: Stuck On The Elevator [VIDEO]

06.25.19
Imagine being stuck on an elevator for 32 minutes. That’s exactly what happened to GRIFF and it was pretty funny.

GRIFF mentioned that he went into the elevator first and his daughter was right behind him, but the doors slammed in her face.

There was a little crack of the doors open and he could see his daughter smile and kind of hold back laughter. GRIFF even had a neighbor come out to see if he was fixing the elevator not realizing someone was stuck in it.

GRIFF even reached out to TJ during this time, but she didn’t answer the call.

While stuck in the elevator GRIFF couldn’t help but think about his life.

Make sure you listen to the full prayer up top!

