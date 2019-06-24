CLOSE
Kirk Franklin Performs ‘Love Theory’ with Erica Campbell, Jonathan McReynolds & Kelly Price [VIDEO]

We didn’t think Kirk Franklin‘s “Love Theory” song could get any better but then he added Erica Campbell, Jonathan McReynolds and Kelly Price to the mix.

Franklin performed the joyful track during the 2019 BET Awards. Accompanied by a massive choir, along with Campbell, Price and McReynolds, the group pulled off one of the best performances of the night.

McReynolds opened the performance with his signature acoustic style before being joined by Campbell who showed us once again why she is one of the greatest to ever do it. Kirk took over from there before Price joined him at the piano for a spirited solo that makes us so grateful she is singing more and more gospel music these days.

The lyrics, “I don’t want to love nobody but you” are going to be stuck in your head after watching this performance.

Check it out above!

Kirk Franklin Performs ‘Love Theory’ with Erica Campbell, Jonathan McReynolds & Kelly Price [VIDEO] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

