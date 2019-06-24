Yes, Snoop Won The Gospel Category At The BET Awards

via CNN:

You read that headline correctly.

Rapper/actor and the high priest of 4/20 Snoop Dogg was awarded the Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award Sunday night at the BET Awards.

He won for his song “Blessing Me Again,” featuring Rance Allen.

Snoop beat out established gospel artists Erica Campbell, Kirk Franklin and Fred Hammond, as well as pop star Tori Kelly.

Twitter seemed torn between disbelief at the win and amazement that country star Billy Ray Cyrus took to the stage with Lil Nas X to perform that rapper’s hit song “Old Town Road.”

Snoop Dogg was not present to accept the award.

