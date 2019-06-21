Todd & Kenyetta Dulaney Share Beautiful Post After Purchasing Their First Home [PHOTOS]

Purchasing a home can be one of the most exciting and stressful things, but it leaves you feeling super proud. Todd Dulaney and Kenyetta Stone-Dulaney recently shared that they purchased their first home and they looked so happy.

On social media, he showed a picture with a special caption about making his dreams come true.

Todd said, “Today we purchased our first home!!! Words can’t even express how proud I am to see things we dreamt of come to pass right before our eyes! #DulaneyLand (More kids more house… SIKE!!).”

The beautiful couple share four kids together and now theyll have plenty of space to run around and even play baseball in the yard.

Congratulations to Todd Dulaney and his beautiful family for purchasing this wonderful home!

