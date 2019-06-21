Faith Walking: Erica Campbell Encourages Us To LIVE! [VIDEO]

Erica Campbell shares a passage from John and has an encouraging message we all should hear. The enemy is always trying to kill our dreams, hope and sanity.
We also sometimes feel like we don’t matter and begin to listen to that negativity.
Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Erica wants you to know that God wants you to have a full life.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
He wants us to live and push past those thoughts that can really damage our souls and spirits.
SEE ALSO: Faith Walking: The Holy Spirit, My Comforter [VIDEO]
Make sure you listen to the full “Faith Walking” up top!
21 Amazing Photos of Erica Campbell At 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion
21 Amazing Photos of Erica Campbell At 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion
1. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 1 of 21
2. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 2 of 21
3. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 3 of 21
4. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 4 of 21
5. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 5 of 21
6. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 6 of 21
7. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 7 of 21
8. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 8 of 21
9. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 9 of 21
10. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 10 of 21
11. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 11 of 21
12. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 12 of 21
13. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 13 of 21
14. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 14 of 21
15. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 15 of 21
16. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 16 of 21
17. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 17 of 21
18. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 18 of 21
19. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 19 of 21
20. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 20 of 21
21. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source: 21 of 21
ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- Little Boy Wants To Know Why Passenger Has ‘Her Stinky Feet’ On His Seat [VIDEO]
- #SayHerName: Chicago Mother Of Five Killed By Walgreens Manager Pretending To Be Police
- Ciara Responds To Backlash From Christians Over Appearance In Taylor Swift’s Video
- Marvin Sapp Stepping Down From Church In Michigan To Lead Texas Church
Faith Walking: Erica Campbell Encourages Us To LIVE! [VIDEO] was originally published on GetUpErica.com