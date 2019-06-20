CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Study Says More Than 40 Percent Of Millennials Don’t Use Deodorant

14 reads
Leave a comment
Smooth and fresh just like how I want them

Source: katleho Seisa / Getty

Okay, y’all just out here being funky for no reason?

A brand new study shows that nearly half of the young people in the United States aren’t using deodorant. As a matter of fact, they’re willingly not even thinking about it before they leave the house!

A new poll from YouGov, a global public opinion and data company, found nearly 41 percent of 18 to 24-year-olds are ditching deodorant. That percentage was even higher for people ages 25 to 34 years old.

Apparently, the younger generation cares more about washing their hair as opposed to being funky as they surpass other age groups in the poll from YouGov when it comes to hair hygiene.

RELATED: TRIED IT!: I Went 21 Days Without Wearing Deodorant

 

Study Says More Than 40 Percent Of Millennials Don’t Use Deodorant was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
After Nearly Five Years, Chicago Finally Fires Four…
 8 hours ago
07.19.19
50 items
50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read
 9 hours ago
07.19.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close