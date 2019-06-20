Meghan McCain Calls ‘The View’ Co-Host A Bi**h On Live TV [VIDEO]

Meghan McCain got SUPER spicy with Joy Behar on The View this week and we weren’t sure if her temper was going to make it through the rest of the episode.

While playing “the sacrificial Republican,” Meghan was talking about Donald Trump’s little pep rally last night and Joy just wasn’t here for it. After Whoopi Goldberg tried to calm things down, things went more left…

Check it out below.

Joy seemed to take it well, but yikes.

This story was originally published on Bossip.com.

