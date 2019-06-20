CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Detroit Youth Choir Blows Away ‘America’s Got Talent’ Crew; Receives Golden Buzzer

28 reads
Leave a comment

Image result for Detroit Youth Choir Blows Away âAmericaâs Got Talentâ Crew; Receives Golden Buzzer

via BlackAmericaWeb

The Detroit Youth Choir is headed straight to the “America’s Got Talent” live rounds after performing a rousing rendition of Macklemore and Ryan Lewis’ “Can’t Hold Us.”

Incorporating high energy, sleek vocals and a bunch of swagger, the Detroit-based group had everyone dancing along including Gabrielle Union, who danced in her seat with a huge smile on her face.

Flint, Michigan native Terry Crews was so blown away with their performance that he pressed the golden buzzer for the massive choir. Before their performance, Crews shared a heartwarming moment with the kids and their choir director Anthony White. Crews got choked up while talking to the group, explaining, “All it takes is one person to believe that you can do it and you have that.”

GRIFF

When Church Meets Fashion: 10 Christian Clothing Brands You Should Know

10 photos Launch gallery

When Church Meets Fashion: 10 Christian Clothing Brands You Should Know

Continue reading When Church Meets Fashion: 10 Christian Clothing Brands You Should Know

When Church Meets Fashion: 10 Christian Clothing Brands You Should Know

Some people like to wear their faith on their sleeve! If that's you, check out these Christian clothing brands below!

 

Detroit Youth Choir Blows Away ‘America’s Got Talent’ Crew; Receives Golden Buzzer was originally published on praisecleveland.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
After Nearly Five Years, Chicago Finally Fires Four…
 8 hours ago
07.19.19
50 items
50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read
 9 hours ago
07.19.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close