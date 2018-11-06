Voting Issues Underway Across The Country; Machines Not Working Properly Due To Humidity

Humidity is to blame for voting errors in Wake County as droves of voters make their way to the polls today. Elections officials in North Carolina are saying thanks to the Humidity some voters casting their ballots today in certain precincts of Wake County are experiencing technical difficulties.

The North Carolina State Board Of Elections and Ethics Enforcement gave a statement that it received reports from around the county that high humidity levels are making it very difficult for ballots to be fed properly through the tabulators.

The State Board will conduct a post-election audit to ensure that the number of authorization-to-vote forms are signed by voters matches the number of ballots cast, so no votes go uncounted.

The State Board also has urge county elections officials to keep voting areas cool and dry with air conditioning.

And it seems that North Carolina isn’t the only state having issues with voting machines, Georgia also seems to have the same issues to the extent of the machines that are used to check voters into their precincts were temporarily down in Gwinnett County which in turned caused major line backups.

