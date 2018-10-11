Best Selling Book, That Church Life Turned Into A Stage Play

| 10.11.18
Ron Holland And Guests

Source: J.Belle / other

Teresa B. Howell is the author of the murder/suspense thriller, ‘That Church Life.’ Her best selling book is now a stage play that is debuting in Durham, North Carolina and making its way to Charlotte.  Jasmyne Williams plays the role of domestic violence survivor, Missy. Howell, Williams and comedian/host, Cedrice ‘Nuffced’ Brown talked with ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland about the upcoming stage production.

Ron Holland Community Voices

Source: Creative Services / other

Guests Of Community Voices With Ron Holland
Photos
