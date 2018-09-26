[WATCH] The Importance Of Suicide Prevention

In honor of National Suicide Prevention Month, Community Voices Host Ron Holland spoke with Founder of non-profit, Sanity Not Vanity, Fonda Bryant on the importance of getting help when one starts to idealate suicide and as a family member or friend being able to recognize the signs of depression and anxiety in those close to you. You can call the Suicide Prevention Hotline to get free counseling if you feel this could be you. Just call 1-800-273-8255 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org to get the help you need.

Wake up on weekends with Ron Holland on both Praise 100.9 and our sister station, 105.3 Old School + R&B.

The Latest: